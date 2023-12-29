        <
          Suns guard Bradley Beal returning from ankle sprain

          KD shines with 27-point triple-double in Suns' win

          Kevin Durant ties a career high with 16 assists as the Suns get a dominant win against the Rockets.

          Dec 29, 2023

          The Phoenix Suns announced that guard Bradley Beal will return to the lineup Friday night against the Hornets.

          He has been out just over two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain landing on one of Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo's feet while attempting a 3-pointer.

          That was just the sixth game Beal has played all season as he has dealt with a lingering back injury. The Suns' star trio of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, formed when Phoenix acquired Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards this summer, has played just one game together this season.

          Without their Big 3, a Phoenix team with high hopes is just 15-15 and 10th in the West.