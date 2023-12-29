The Phoenix Suns announced that guard Bradley Beal will return to the lineup Friday night against the Hornets.
He has been out just over two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain landing on one of Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo's feet while attempting a 3-pointer.
That was just the sixth game Beal has played all season as he has dealt with a lingering back injury. The Suns' star trio of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, formed when Phoenix acquired Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards this summer, has played just one game together this season.
Without their Big 3, a Phoenix team with high hopes is just 15-15 and 10th in the West.