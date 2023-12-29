Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Pistons will try to end their NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak without injured center Isaiah Stewart.

The team said Friday that Stewart was expected to be out for 10 to 14 days to "allow for rest and rehabilitation" of a sprain to the big toe on his right foot.

The 6-foot-8 Stewart was injured in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers two weeks ago and had been "playing to pain tolerance," the team said. He missed the Pistons' latest loss, 128-122 in overtime to the Boston Celtics, on Thursday night.

Stewart, 22, has played in 28 games this season, averaging 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Pistons said in their statement that Stewart's injury would be reevaluated periodically.

Detroit will try to avoid setting the record for most consecutive losses when it hosts Toronto on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.