Twenty-one NBA players, including rookies Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, and seven NBA G League players were named to the 2024 Rising Stars, slated for Feb. 16 during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Wembanyama, the first overall pick in last June's NBA draft, has averaged 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks per game through 41 games of his rookie season. Holmgren, his main competition for this season's Rookie of the Year award, is averaging 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks.

The NBA announced the full list of players to make the game on social media on Tuesday.

The player pool features 11 NBA rookies and 10 second-year players. The format calls for a four-team tournament; the seven G League players will make up one team and the other three seven-player squads will be drafted from the NBA player pool.

The honorary head coaches will be Hall of Famer Pau Gasol, whose team won last year's Rising Stars title; fellow Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, who starred for the Indiana Fever; and former Pacers stars Jalen Rose and Detlef Schrempf.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.