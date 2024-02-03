NBA players donned exclusive on-court kicks during Week 15.
Kevin Durant returned to Barclays Center for the first time since joining the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-11 forward led Phoenix to a 136-120 win. Durant led with a game-high 28 points and eight assists. He added five rebounds to his stat line.
Along with his strong performance, the 14-time All-Star sported an all-pink colorway of his signature Nike KD 16 shoe -- which features a rose design on the quarter of the sneaker.
Here are some of the flashiest kicks from Week 15.