NBA players donned exclusive on-court kicks during Week 15.

Kevin Durant returned to Barclays Center for the first time since joining the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-11 forward led Phoenix to a 136-120 win. Durant led with a game-high 28 points and eight assists. He added five rebounds to his stat line.

Along with his strong performance, the 14-time All-Star sported an all-pink colorway of his signature Nike KD 16 shoe -- which features a rose design on the quarter of the sneaker.

The shoe features a rose design in the quarter of the sneaker, similar to the Nike KD 16 "Aunt Pearl" colorway. David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

Here are some of the flashiest kicks from Week 15.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo wore a Black History Month colorway of the Air Jordan 36 three days before it started. Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks

Malik Beasley sported a custom Pink Panther design of the Xtep Unknows on Wednesday. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson sported a red pair of his new signature shoe, the Puma Scoot Zeros. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler's Li-Ning JB 2 PE colorway is a tribute to Brazil. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

P.J. Tucker, LA Clippers