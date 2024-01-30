        <
          2024 NBA trade deadline: The player most likely to be dealt on all 30 teams

          ESPN
          • Brian Windhorst, ESPN Senior WriterJan 30, 2024, 01:00 PM
            • ESPN.com NBA writer since 2010
            • Covered Cleveland Cavs for seven years
            • Author of two books
          With fewer than 10 days remaining before the trade deadline, let's have a realistic view for every team based on what executives, agents and players are talking about.

          One important ground rule: This is not fantasy basketball. Hypotheticals are a part of putting together every trade in NBA history and are taking place every hour of the day between teams until Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. But that's different from simply making up a scenario that it's not outside the realm of possibility -- even if it sounds fun.

          With that in mind, here's a team-by-team look at what could happen.

          Eastern Conference

          Atlanta Hawks

          Most likely to be traded: Dejounte Murray