Check out the numbers behind Juwan Howard's downfall at Michigan, leading to his firing. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Juwan Howard has agreed to a deal to become an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Howard -- fired by Michigan in March after five seasons as coach -- joins new Nets coach Jordi Fernandez's staff.

Howard spent six seasons as an assistant under Erik Spoelstra with the Miami Heat upon his retirement from an NBA career that included 19 seasons, two championships and All-Star and All-NBA selections.

After his initial success as Wolverines coach, Howard was approached for some NBA head-coaching openings -- including with the Los Angeles Lakers -- but remained at Michigan, where he eventually coached his sons Jett and Jace. Howard led the Wolverines to a Sweet 16 and an Elite Eight in his time at his alma mater but struggled in the past two seasons, culminating with an 8-24 record that led to his dismissal.

Howard joins assistant Steve Hetzel, who left the Portland Trail Blazers after three seasons, as the newest members of Fernandez's coaching staff.