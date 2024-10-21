Who has played the most NBA playoff games without a title?

Who has played the most NBA playoff games without winning a championship?
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has missed the playoffs only twice in his NBA career. The five-time All-Star has played in six Eastern Conference Finals. In the 2024 NBA Finals, he finally won his first championship, as the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks.
Here are the players who have played the most career NBA playoff games without winning a championship.
Karl Malone - 193
John Stockton - 182
Sam Perkins - 167
James Harden - 166
Chris Paul - 149
Kyle Korver - 145
George Hill - 144
Reggie Miller - 144
Charles Oakley - 144
Derrick McKey - 142
Clifford Robinson - 141
Jeff Hornacek - 140
Patrick Ewing - 139
Dale Davis - 137
Elgin Baylor - 134
Mark Jackson - 131
Paul Millsap - 130
Terry Porter - 124
Dan Majerle - 123
Charles Barkley - 123
Russell Westbrook - 122
Vlade Divac - 121
Joe Johnson - 120
Check out the ESPN NBA hub page, which features breaking news, flashbacks, scores, stats, schedules and more.