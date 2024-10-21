Who has played the most NBA playoff games without a title?

Open Extended Reactions

Who has played the most NBA playoff games without winning a championship?

Boston Celtics center Al Horford has missed the playoffs only twice in his NBA career. The five-time All-Star has played in six Eastern Conference Finals. In the 2024 NBA Finals, he finally won his first championship, as the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Here are the players who have played the most career NBA playoff games without winning a championship.

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page, which features breaking news, flashbacks, scores, stats, schedules and more.