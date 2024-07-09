LeBron James sits down with Dave McMenamin to talk about playing with his son Bronny and why the Lakers were unable to land another star in free agency. (4:12)

Nobody can fault 2025 four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony for his honesty.

Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, is no stranger to questions about his 10-time All-Star father. When asked in January if he could beat Carmelo at the same age, Kiyan responded bluntly with no hesitation:

"I'm frying him."

Over the weekend, there was a new spin on the Anthony pairing's potential competitiveness. Who would win a 2-on-2 matchup between Carmelo and Kiyan and new Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Bronny James?

Kiyan Anthony once again kept his candor, this time putting himself and his father on the losing side of the matchup.

"I think Bron and Bronny would win, to be honest," Anthony said. "Just because Bron is still in the league. He's still doing what he doing."

Carmelo Anthony was amused at his son's lack of faith in their odds, taking to social media to call Kiyan out.

"I'm going to remember this," Carmelo wrote.

When asked if Kiyan would convince Carmelo to come out of retirement and team up with him if he gets drafted himself one day, Kiyan indicated he has been working on it.

"I'm going to try. I've been trying."