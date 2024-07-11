Check out some of the highlights that made the Sacramento Kings take Devin Carter as the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft. (1:18)

The Sacramento Kings announced Thursday that rookie Devin Carter underwent left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The team said the 22-year-old guard will be re-evaluated in approximately six months.

Carter, who spent the past two years at Providence College after transferring from South Carolina, was selected 13th overall in the 2024 NBA draft. He averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists this past season for the Friars, earning Big East Player of the Year honors.

The Kings recently acquired free agent guard DeMar DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. Sacramento traded away forward Harrison Barnes and an unprotected 2031 pick swap to the Spurs. Chicago received Chris Duarte, two second-round draft picks and cash considerations from the Kings.