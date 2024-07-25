Ranking the top 25 NBA players of the 21st century

Open Extended Reactions

When LeBron James entered the NBA as the top pick in the 2003 draft, he did so in the face of seemingly impossible expectations.

James already had graced a Sports Illustrated cover with the headline "The Chosen One." His high school games had been broadcast on national television for more than a year. He was one of the most anticipated rookies in the history of the sport.

More than 20 years later, James has not only met those expectations; he has exceeded them.

Today, the 39-year-old superstar -- in the middle of trying to lead Team USA to a fifth straight Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games -- is still among the best players on the planet.

James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He reached eight consecutive NBA Finals and 10 in total. He has hoisted four Larry O'Brien Trophies, including leading the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 to Northeast Ohio's first pro sports championship in a half-century and the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 title inside the Orlando bubble. He has four NBA Most Valuable Player Awards and a like number of Finals MVPs.

Add it all up and it makes James an extremely easy choice as the top men's basketball player of the 2000s.

After King James, though?

Things get a lot more complicated.

Should Kobe Bryant rank ahead of Tim Duncan? Dwyane Wade ahead of Kevin Garnett? Kawhi Leonard ahead of Chris Paul? Do Draymond Green and Klay Thompson both make the list? What about Ray Allen and Paul Pierce?

None of these rankings -- other than James at the top -- is unassailable. They are, however, fun.

And after a panel of ESPN experts voted on the subject, here's the list of 25 players who ultimately made the cut.

-- Tim Bontemps

Key accomplishments: NBA 75th Anniversary team, NBA's all-time scoring leader, 20-time All-Star, 19-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Defense, four-time MVP, four-time Finals MVP, four-time NBA champion, three-time All-Star Game MVP

The "48 special" game happened 17 years ago this spring. That's when James scored 29 of the last 30 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a double-overtime upset Game 5 road win against the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals. The 48-point game was a mesmerizing performance that stands as one of the classic games of this century ... and it probably doesn't even rank in the top 10 of James' playoff performances. It might not be one of his top three conference finals games. This is what James' greatness rests on: No one has ever been this good for this long. That long-ago night in the Palace of Auburn Hills is merely one of 29 40-point games James has in the playoffs alone.

That win paved the way to his first Finals, starting a run of 10 appearances in 14 years. During that stretch he won four NBA titles, four MVPs and four Finals MVPs with three different teams, as well as two Olympic gold medals. He also won at least one road game in 29 consecutive playoff series. He has scored in double figures in 1,222 consecutive regular-season games -- the last time he didn't, his son Bronny, now his Laker teammate, was 2 years old. Volume isn't a vogue way to measure achievement in the NBA anymore, and it lends credence to those who want to push James down all-time lists. It's the only side of the argument to take against James, who has essentially renamed the NBA's record book for himself. -- Brian Windhorst

2. Kobe Bryant

Key accomplishments: NBA 75th Anniversary team, Basketball Hall of Famer, five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, 2007-08 MVP, 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA selection, 12-time All-Defense, four-time All-Star Game MVP

For all of the accomplishments Bryant amassed, the five championships chief among them, and all of the otherworldly scoring feats -- nine straight 40-point games in 2003, four straight 50-point games in 2007, the 81-point night against Toronto, the 60-point send-off against Utah -- his lasting achievement was inspiration. The Lakers legend's self-described "Mamba mentality" has transcended basketball, and sports for that matter, a branded way of life that fans and admirers of Bryant aspire to reach. It promises that with enough drive, enough work, enough will and enough focus, you too can shape your existence the way Bryant did.

After a horrific helicopter crash in 2020 killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, Bryant's impact continues to be felt posthumously. His name is as relevant as ever in the NBA, with countless players paying homage to the shooting guard by wearing Nos. 8 and 24 and the league renaming the All-Star MVP trophy in his honor. "He's like our generation's Jordan," Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas told ESPN last season. "How the other guys liked Jordan, that's how we are with Kobe." -- Dave McMenamin

Key accomplishments: NBA 75th Anniversary team, four-time NBA champion, 2022 Finals MVP, 10-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA, 2022 All-Star Game MVP, two-time scoring leader, career leader in 3-pointers made

Curry had been reluctant to call himself the greatest shooter of all time until he broke the career 3-point scoring record. Once he achieved that milestone in December 2021, he wasn't so shy about it anymore. Curry has changed the way basketball is played -- at every level of the sport. Nowadays you'll find kids in high school gyms going through the same pregame shooting routine Curry does. And in the NBA, offenses are built around 3-point shooting like never before.

If the way he revolutionized the game isn't enough to solidify his standing in the NBA -- and among great athletes around the world -- his résumé is. After winning his first Finals MVP in 2022, to go along with his four titles, 10 All-Star appearances, nine All-NBA teams and two MVPs, Curry asked: "What are they going to say now?" -- Kendra Andrews

4. Tim Duncan, basketball

Key accomplishments: NBA 75th Anniversary team, Basketball Hall of Famer, four-time NBA champion, 13-time All-NBA selection, 13-time All-Defense, 14-time All-Star, two-time MVP, two-time Finals MVP

The first 2½ seasons of Duncan's stellar career came before the turn of the century, but that didn't stop him from cementing his spot near the top of this list. Even without a Rookie of the Year and his first NBA title, Duncan's run in the early 2000s banked him both of his MVP awards. He earned the first in 2001-02 with a career-best average of 25.5 points, along with 12.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 blocks per game. The Big Fundamental was also one of the best defenders the league has seen, earning his final All-Defensive team nod in 2015 at 38 years old. -- Andrew Lopez

Key accomplishments: NBA 75th Anniversary team, Basketball Hall of Famer, four-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, 1999-2000 MVP, nine-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, two-time All-Defense

When Phil Jackson took a then 27-year-old O'Neal out to dinner during training camp ahead of the 1999-2000 Lakers season, the Zen Master challenged the center with a lofty objective. "I told him that he should make it his goal to be the MVP," Jackson wrote in 2016. "In fact, I suggested to him that, by the time he retired, they should rename the trophy the Shaq Award!"

O'Neal went on to win three MVPs during the ensuing campaign: He was named co-MVP of the All-Star Game along with Tim Duncan for posting 22 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in a win for the West; he was regular-season MVP after averaging 29.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.0 blocks; and he was NBA Finals MVP after averaging 38 points on 61.1% shooting, 16.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in a six-game series win over the Indiana Pacers to capture the first of his three titles with the Lakers and four overall. The league never named the trophy after O'Neal, but he did pick up the moniker "Most Dominant Ever," which isn't a bad consolation prize. -- Dave McMenamin

Key accomplishments: NBA 75th Anniversary team, Basketball Hall of Famer, 2008 NBA champion, 2003-04 MVP, 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year, 13-time All-Star, 12-time All-Defense team, eight-time All-NBA selection, 2003 All-Star Game MVP

Garnett was famously loyal to Minnesota, leading the Timberwolves to their first playoff series victories when he piloted them to the 2004 Western Conference finals. But despite winning his lone MVP award that season, it was in Boston where he would cement himself in history. He and Ray Allen teamed up with Paul Pierce to usher in a new big three era in the NBA and lead the Celtics to the 2008 title, plus another NBA Finals appearance two seasons later. Garnett bellowing "Anything is possible!" in the aftermath of the Celtics' Game 6 victory over their archrivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, has become an indelible championship moment. -- Tim Bontemps

Key accomplishments: 2023 NBA champion, 2023 Finals MVP, three-time MVP, six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection, 2023 Western Conference finals MVP.

Before the Clippers would blow a 3-1 lead in the second round against Denver inside the bubble in 2020, Doc Rivers was asked who Jokic reminded him most of. Rivers couldn't pick just one legendary big man. "He has all the footwork and the moves of an [Hakeem] Olajuwon," Rivers said. "The lanky and goofy intelligence of Kevin McHale. ... He's the best passing big that I've seen, I think, ever. [And] I know [Bill] Walton was one of [the best ever]." Rivers might have actually undersold Jokic. This was before the Nuggets superstar won three MVP awards, a championship and a Finals MVP. At 29, Jokic continues to annually put up numbers the league hasn't seen from a big man since Wilt Chamberlain, and he's far from done. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

8. Dwyane Wade

Key accomplishments: NBA 75th Anniversary team, Basketball Hall of Famer, three-time NBA champion, 2006 Finals MVP, 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection, three-time All-Defense, 2010 All-Star Game MVP.

Who could forget that four-game Finals run Wade had? He averaged 30 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists on 60% shooting ... in the 2011 NBA Finals the Miami Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks. The brilliance of Wade's career was perhaps dimmed a tad because he teamed up with LeBron James and Chris Bosh at the peak of his powers. And the 2011 Finals will always be remembered for James' stumbles and not Wade's singular brilliance that was essentially wasted. But his career was spectacular and his 2006 Finals four-game run -- 39.3 points and 8.3 rebounds on 50% shooting (and 73 free throws) -- to lead the Heat to the first of three titles is legendary.

In the two seasons before James arrived in Miami, Wade won the scoring title and twice finished in the top five of the MVP voting. He willingly took a step back for James, an act that undoubtedly helped the Heat jell and win back-to-back titles even if it meant the end of his time at the top of those lists. It was a team-first act he paired with a willingness to come off the bench in the 2008 Olympics for the Redeem Team. He still stands as one of the greatest shooting guards of all time, the best shot-blocking guard in NBA history and a flag-carrying member of the iconic 2003 draft class. -- Brian Windhorst

Key accomplishments: NBA 75th Anniversary team, two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, 14-time All-Star, two-time All-Star Game MVP, 2013-14 MVP, 10-time All-NBA, four-time scoring leader, 2007-08 Rookie of the Year.

"I'm Kevin Durant. You know who I am. Y'all know who I am." That was Durant's conclusion to a lengthy answer about pesky Patrick Beverley's defense against him (with a whole lot of help, as Durant noted) early in a 2019 playoff series. Durant's point: He had proved himself as one of the best scorers to ever play the game, a four-time scoring champion who had won the previous two NBA Finals MVPs, a blend of size and skill that had never been seen before. Then he averaged 41.5 points the rest of that series as the Warriors finished off the Clippers. As he has bounced from team to team, there has been one constant about KD's identity: When he's healthy, he has always been impossible to guard. -- Tim MacMahon

10. Dirk Nowitzki

Key accomplishments: NBA 75th anniversary team, Basketball Hall of Famer, 2011 NBA champion, 2011 Finals MVP, 2006-07 MVP, 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection.

Nowitzki revolutionized the way the NBA game is played, a pioneer as a sweet-shooting 7-footer who thrived as a perimeter threat. But the big German is best remembered for an iconic post move he developed midway through his career. It was his most lethal weapon when Nowitzki shattered "soft Euro" stereotypes by leading the Dallas Mavericks to their lone title. His one-legged fadeaway is captured on the statue that stands outside the American Airlines Center and has the inscription "Loyalty never fades away" -- a nod to Nowitzki's record-setting 21-year run with one franchise. "The Dirk fade," as it's commonly called, is recreated by stars throughout the league on a regular basis. -- Tim MacMahon