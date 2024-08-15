Open Extended Reactions

Kevin Durant will return to the University of Texas campus next season to face the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 20, 2025.

The Phoenix Suns star spent a lone season with the Texas Longhorns in 2006-07, averaging 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He earned AP and Big 12 Player of the Year honors and was a Naismith Trophy winner -- the first freshman to ever win the award.

Durant will make a homecoming to play Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

The game will take place at the Moody Center, the Longhorns' new arena that opened in April 2022. It hosts the men's and women's basketball teams.

Durant has never played in the arena, only suiting up in Texas' previous home: the Frank Erwin Center, which was built in 1977 and demolished in May 2024.

The Longhorns' men's basketball facility and the main entrance to the Denton A. Cooley Pavilion were named after Durant after he made a $3 million contribution in 2017. The school also retired his No. 35 jersey in 2008 and inducted him into its hall of honor in 2022.

The Spurs have played two games in each of the previous two seasons at Moody Center since its opening. They will play the Detroit Pistons in the second game at the arena this season.