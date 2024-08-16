Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule was released Thursday, and teams are already stirring the pot with each other.

After the Phoenix Suns posted their release video with visuals that relate to their opponents, they took things a step further, compiling an X thread of the teams they play and their fan bases.

For the Miami Heat, Phoenix used images of a nightclub to reference Miami's nightlife, producer and Heat fan DJ Khaled and empty bleachers. Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren said he enjoyed playing on the road against the Heat due to the stands being empty until the fourth quarter.

The Heat ranked fourth in attendance during the 2023-24 season, averaging 19,749 at home games. Phoenix slotted in at No. 25, averaging 17,071 spectators.

After pulling out the receipts, Miami clapped back at the Suns.

The Heat will open their season against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 23. The Suns will play the LA Clippers that same day at the newly built Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Miami and Phoenix won't face off until Nov. 6 at Footprint Center.