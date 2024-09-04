Open Extended Reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis forward GG Jackson II had surgery Wednesday to repair the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and the Grizzlies said Jackson's status will be reevaluated in three months.

The Grizzlies updated Jackson's status for an injury they first announced Aug. 30. Jackson hurt his foot on a layup playing basketball in Texas last week.

Jackson, 19, was a second-round pick of Memphis in the 2023 NBA draft. In 48 games, including 18 starts, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Jackson earned second-team NBA All-Rookie honors and was a bright spot in an injury-plagued season for the Grizzlies, who finished 27-55.