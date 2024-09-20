Open Extended Reactions

The Brooklyn Nets announced the signings of guard Killian Hayes and forward Tyrese Martin on Friday.

Terms of the deals with the free agents were not disclosed.

Hayes, 23, was a first-round pick (seventh overall) by Detroit in the 2020 draft. He averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 210 games (145 starts) over four seasons with the Pistons.

Martin, 25, was a second-round pick (51st overall) by the Golden State Warriors in 2022. He appeared in 16 games with the Atlanta Hawks in 2022-23 and averaged 4.1 minutes, 1.3 points and 0.8 rebound.