The Houston Rockets reached terms on a buyout with forward AJ Griffin, as the former first-round draft pick plans to step away from the game while pondering whether to continue his NBA career, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Houston had acquired Griffin, 21, from the Atlanta Hawks for a second-round pick in June's draft.

Griffin, the No. 16 pick in 2022 out of Duke, averaged 7.5 points in 92 career games for the Hawks.

