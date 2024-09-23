Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving backup point guard Derrick Rose upon his request, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rose, 35, had one season remaining on the two-year, $6.6 million contract he signed with the Grizzlies during the 2023 offseason.

Rose played 24 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 8.0 points and 3.3 assists. Rose, a three-time All-Star and 2010-11 MVP for the Chicago Bulls before suffering a serious knee injury, has averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 assists per game while playing for six teams during his NBA career.

The Athletic first reported the Grizzlies' decision to waive Rose.