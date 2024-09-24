Open Extended Reactions

The Golden State Warriors unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.

The look is a nod to the Philadelphia Warriors era that spanned from 1946 to 1962, headlined by two championships and Wilt Chamberlain's first three seasons in the league. Golden State's upcoming season marks the 70th anniversary of the Philadelphia Warriors winning their second championship.

Inspired by Philadelphia's home uniform, the all-white look features red and gold on the outer layer of the jersey with blue shadowing on the numbers and "Warriors" across the chest.

The reveal comes on Jackie Moore's birthday. In 1955, Moore became the Warriors' first Black player.

Diving deep into the Classic look 👀 pic.twitter.com/rFy8u5UFH1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 24, 2024

On his 92nd birthday, we honor his legacy with the unveil of our Classic Edition jersey, paying homage to the uniform he wore as he changed the game. pic.twitter.com/OatXt9clI3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 24, 2024

"Our new Classic Edition Uniform is a testament to the rich legacy of the Warriors and a nod to the history that shapes our identity as a team," Warriors senior vice president of marketing Amanda Chin said in a news release. "This iconic uniform was brought back to represent our proud heritage and the pioneering spirit of players like Jackie Moore, who turns 92 today."

The Warriors wore the throwback Philadelphia road blue look during the 2021-22 season. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Warriors' white Classic Edition uniform is the second time the franchise has utilized the Philadelphia era's wardrobe. During the 2021-22 season, they wore a throwback road blue look.

Stephen Curry broke the NBA's all-time 3-point field goal record while wearing the blue threads.

Golden State will debut the look against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 29.