CLEVELAND -- Donovan Mitchell carried a heavy burden last season, the weight of expectations and speculation about his future combining to make every move on and off the court a challenge.

It's been lifted. The All-Star guard is freed.

"I can come in here now and breathe," Mitchell said Monday in his first public comments since signing a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cavaliers in July.

All those rumors about him wanting to play in New York are over. All the talk about him testing the market as a free agent silenced. All the social media theories have ceased. Mitchell isn't going anywhere for some time.

Cleveland has become home. Why?

"Why not?" he said. "I love it here."