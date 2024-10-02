Luka Doncic explains how Klay Thompson's arrival can affect the way the Mavericks' offense works. (0:52)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be sidelined at least one week due to a left calf contusion, the team announced Wednesday.

Doncic, a first-team All-NBA selection last season, suffered the injury when he sustained the hit during a workout.

There is no concern about Doncic's availability for the Mavs' regular-season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 24, sources told ESPN.

The Mavs have training camp in Las Vegas this week and open the preseason at home Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Doncic also dealt with a calf injury last preseason, suffering a strain during the Mavs' trip to Abu Dhabi and Madrid. He recovered in time to play in the regular-season opener.