What are the most NBA points by a father-son duo?

Open Extended Reactions

Whether it's Bill Walton and Luke Walton, Arvydas Sabonis and Domantas Sabonis, or Rick Brunson and Jalen Brunson, the NBA has featured several productive father-son duos throughout its history. The moment Bronny James suits up for the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024-25 season, he and his father, LeBron James, will not only become the first to play alongside each other -- they will be the highest-scoring father-son duo in NBA history.

LeBron enters the season with 40,474 career points, the most in league history. The four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP is the only player to eclipse the 40,000-point plateau.

LeBron's career total alone is nearly 2,000 points more than the NBA's previous all-time highest-scoring father-son duo of Joe "Jellybean" Bryant and Kobe Bryant. Joe scored 5,252 points for three different teams during his eight-year NBA career, while Kobe scored all of his 33,643 career points for the Lakers, for a total of 38,895 points for the Bryants.

Here's a look at the highest-scoring father-son duos in NBA history entering the 2024-25 season.

1. Joe "Jellybean" Bryant and Kobe Bryant

Joe (5,252 points) + Kobe (33,643) = 38,895

2. Dell Curry and Stephen Curry

Dell (12,670) + Stephen (23,668) = 36,338

3. Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson

Mychal (12,810) + Klay (15,531) = 28,341

4. Dolph Schayes and Danny Schayes

Dolph (18,438) + Danny (8,780) = 27,218

5. Rick Barry and Brent Barry

Rick (18,395) + Brent (8,488) = 26,883

6. Tim Hardaway and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway (15,373) + Tim Hardaway Jr. (10,307) = 25,680

7. Jimmy Walker and Jalen Rose

Walker (11,655) + Rose (13,220) = 24,875

8. Patrick Ewing and Patrick Ewing Jr.

Patrick Ewing (24,815) + Patrick Ewing Jr. (3) = 24,818)

9. Rick Barry and Jon Barry

Rick (18,395) + Jon (4,715) = 23,110

10. Gary Payton and Gary Payton II

Gary Payton (21,813) + Gary Payton II (1,081) = 22,894

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for breaking news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.