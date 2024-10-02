        <
          What are the most NBA points by a father-son duo?

          LeBron James credited his Olympic experience in Paris for renewing his spirit in the sport and says he is “just living in the moment” as he prepares to share the court with his 19-year-old son Bronny. Jae C. Hong/AP
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 2, 2024, 07:13 PM

          Whether it's Bill Walton and Luke Walton, Arvydas Sabonis and Domantas Sabonis, or Rick Brunson and Jalen Brunson, the NBA has featured several productive father-son duos throughout its history. The moment Bronny James suits up for the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024-25 season, he and his father, LeBron James, will not only become the first to play alongside each other -- they will be the highest-scoring father-son duo in NBA history.

          LeBron enters the season with 40,474 career points, the most in league history. The four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP is the only player to eclipse the 40,000-point plateau.

          LeBron's career total alone is nearly 2,000 points more than the NBA's previous all-time highest-scoring father-son duo of Joe "Jellybean" Bryant and Kobe Bryant. Joe scored 5,252 points for three different teams during his eight-year NBA career, while Kobe scored all of his 33,643 career points for the Lakers, for a total of 38,895 points for the Bryants.

          Here's a look at the highest-scoring father-son duos in NBA history entering the 2024-25 season.

          1. Joe "Jellybean" Bryant and Kobe Bryant

          Joe (5,252 points) + Kobe (33,643) = 38,895

          2. Dell Curry and Stephen Curry

          Dell (12,670) + Stephen (23,668) = 36,338

          3. Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson

          Mychal (12,810) + Klay (15,531) = 28,341

          4. Dolph Schayes and Danny Schayes

          Dolph (18,438) + Danny (8,780) = 27,218

          5. Rick Barry and Brent Barry

          Rick (18,395) + Brent (8,488) = 26,883

          6. Tim Hardaway and Tim Hardaway Jr.

          Tim Hardaway (15,373) + Tim Hardaway Jr. (10,307) = 25,680

          7. Jimmy Walker and Jalen Rose

          Walker (11,655) + Rose (13,220) = 24,875

          8. Patrick Ewing and Patrick Ewing Jr.

          Patrick Ewing (24,815) + Patrick Ewing Jr. (3) = 24,818)

          9. Rick Barry and Jon Barry

          Rick (18,395) + Jon (4,715) = 23,110

          10. Gary Payton and Gary Payton II

          Gary Payton (21,813) + Gary Payton II (1,081) = 22,894

