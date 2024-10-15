Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- 76ers forward Paul George has a bone bruise in his left knee but did not suffer any structural damage and will be reevaluated in approximately one week, the team announced Tuesday.

A nine-time All-Star, George was injured when his knee buckled on a defensive play in the second quarter of Monday's game against Atlanta. He was ruled out of the game with a hyperextended knee.

"Everything checks out OK," coach Nick Nurse told reporters Tuesday at the team's New Jersey complex.

George attended Tuesday's practice. Even before the injury, George was not scheduled to play in Wednesday's preseason game against Brooklyn.

"I felt that it hyperextended, and immediately it was, all right, I need to get taken out and [looked at], but if you ask me, I'm not too concerned about it," George told The Philadelphia Inquirer after Monday's game.

The Sixers have been cautious with their star players and shut down center Joel Embiid on Sunday for the rest of the preseason for what they called left knee management.

The Sixers -- who signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer -- are his fourth team, after seven years with Indiana, two with Oklahoma City and the past five as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He's a six-time All-NBA selection and has averaged 20.8 points over 14 NBA seasons.

With George joining the 2023 NBA MVP Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers were expected to boast one of the most formidable trios in the league as they try to put together a nucleus that can compete with NBA champion Boston.

George played 76 games last season, the first time he played more than 56 since 2018-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.