The Memphis Grizzlies signed two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. to a standard NBA contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Grizzlies officials reached an agreement Tuesday with Pippen's representatives, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Shy Saee, on a multiyear deal, sources told ESPN.

Pippen, 23, had an impressive NBA summer league run for the Grizzlies after finishing last season with the franchise and has had a strong preseason this month, averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 assists in 20.5 minutes across four games.

With the new deal, Pippen effectively becomes the Grizzlies' backup point guard to Ja Morant.

Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022 and spent his rookie season on a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in six games.

The Grizzlies picked the point guard up on a two-way deal in January, and he averaged nearly 13 points and 4.7 assists across 21 games with Memphis.

After signing Pippen, the Grizzlies have one open roster spot remaining.