Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton has been medically cleared for a period of time but is still working to feel physically ready for his season debut from double ankle surgeries in the offseason, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Middleton has increased his on-court activity and has consistently completed 3-on-3 play over the past several weeks.

The team is supportive of Middleton as he works toward a return to the court as his best self, but his absence has lasted much longer than people around the organization anticipated.

"He's looked good," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said of Middleton on Wednesday. "He's working his butt off. Listen, I think he's close. And he's just going to keep working. This is the best I've seen him, I will say that."

The Bucks are still hopeful Middleton, 33, will participate in some 5-on-5 scrimmages before he returns to game action, but his return will be based on when he feels ready.

Since joining the Bucks as coach on Jan. 29, Rivers has coached Middleton for only 15 regular-season games. The trio of Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have played only seven games together under Rivers.

Middleton is a three-time All-Star, a 2021 NBA champion and an Olympic gold medalist. Injuries have limited him to 88 regular-season games since the start of the 2022-23 season, but he has still been a productive player when he plays and the Bucks believe he can be a difference-maker after their 5-9 start. Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 49% shooting last season.

"I feel good, just not good enough to play that's all," Middleton told reporters near the end of October.

ESPN's Jamal Collier contributed to this report.