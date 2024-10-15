Open Extended Reactions

Home-court advantages are one of the most important traditions in professional sports, and the LA Clippers may soon be enhancing theirs -- by giving out free hamburgers.

The Clippers' brand new Intuit Dome, which made its preseason debut Monday night, includes "The Wall" and is set to be home to 51 uninterrupted rows of fans, with the design intended to develop and enhance an atmosphere that aims to be more reminiscent of a college fieldhouse than a $2 billion pro stadium. But a simpler method Ballmer is exploring to encourage fans to ratchet up the noise? Free food.

The most important feature owner Steve Ballmer -- often known for his own passion courtside at Clippers games -- wants the new arena to be known for is crowd noise.

The stadium doesn't lack for a number of groundbreaking and glamorous new features. There are 1,400 total toilets, seeking to alleviate midgame bathroom lines. Looming overhead is the colossus "Halo Board," spanning nearly a full acre of space.

But one of the arena's less flashy high-tech features is the ability to track the noise levels from individual seats in the arena. Ballmer's idea to utilize that? Potentially offering free concessions at future games to a fan who can consistently be the loudest.

As of now, no official promotional plans are in place to tie fan noise to future concession rewards.

The Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns next Wednesday for their regular-season home opener.