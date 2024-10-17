Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Jared McCain was diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion but did not sustain a concussion during Wednesday's preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the team said Thursday.

McCain, who was released from the hospital earlier Thursday, will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Orlando Magic.

McCain drove to the basket in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter against Brooklyn and, after colliding with a Nets defender, fell back and appeared to smack his head and back sharply on the floor at Wells Fargo Center.

He remained down for several minutes, coughing and appearing to struggle to catch his breath, before eventually getting to his feet and being helped off the court.

McCain finished with nine points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes.

The 20-year-old was the 16th pick in June's NBA draft out of Duke and has averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds across five preseason games for the 76ers this month.