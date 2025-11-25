With Chris Paul announcing his retirement at the end of the season, take a look at some of the best moments from his NBA career. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

There's an underlying storyline heading into the meeting between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers on Tuesday that includes two of the oldest players in the NBA: LeBron James (40) and Chris Paul (40).

The future Hall of Famers have combined for over 60,000 points and 32 All-Star appearances. They are one half of the memorable Banana Boat crew.

They are also the final active players from their respective NBA drafts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected James No. 1 in 2003, and the then-New Orleans Hornets took Paul at No. 4 in 2005. Paul and James are their drafts' leaders in games, minutes, points and assists.

Those two years aren't the only ones without many players still active. Here's a look at draft classes with the fewest players remaining in the league.

Year:

2006

Players:

Kyle Lowry (No. 24)

Lowry has played the most games from the group of players drafted. Currently with the Philadelphia 76ers, Lowry has suited up for five franchises. The Memphis Grizzlies selected him before he went to the Houston Rockets, then to the Toronto Raptors (where he won an NBA championship in 2019), Miami Heat and 76ers.

Gone from the active players list out of this draft class is P.J. Tucker, who was part of the Clippers and New York Knicks during the 2024-25 season. Tucker became a free agent after that season but remained unsigned as the 2025-26 season began.

The 2006 NBA draft also included the selection of current Lakers head coach JJ Redick, Rajon Rondo, Lamarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay, who retired in October 2024.

Year:

2007

Players:

Kevin Durant (No. 2), Al Horford (No. 3), Mike Conley (No. 4), Jeff Green (No. 5)

Kevin Durant speaks to reporters after being selected during the 2007 NBA draft. (Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)

All of the active players from this class were taken in the top five. Two of the four players are champions and made at least five All-Star appearances -- Durant (14) and Horford (5). Green won his first ring with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Durant's longevity stands out in this group. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the 2024-25 season, earning All-Star honors.

Year:

2008

Players:

Russell Westbrook (No. 4), Kevin Love (No. 5), Eric Gordon (No. 7), Brook Lopez (No. 10), Nicolas Batum (No. 25), DeAndre Jordan (No. 35)

More than 15 years later, the 2008 class has found many ways to still contribute in the league. Interestingly, all but one of the players from this group now plays in the Western Conference, the exception being Gordon, who is on the 76ers. Lopez and Batum are now teammates on the Clippers.

Westbrook is the group's leader in minutes, games, points and assists. Jordan leads in rebounds and field goal percentage, eclipsing 60% for his career.

Year:

2009

Players:

James Harden (No. 3), Stephen Curry (No. 7), DeMar DeRozan (No. 9), Jrue Holiday (No. 17)

The final draft of the aughts brings no shortage of still-relevant star power -- especially in regard to scoring.

Harden and Curry each had 40-point games on Nov. 14, marking the second day in NBA history in which the outright two highest-scoring players were at least 35 years old, according to ESPN Research. Just over a week later, Harden had 55 points to set the Clippers single-game scoring record. He also holds the Rockets record, making him the first player in NBA history to currently hold the single-game franchise scoring record for two teams simultaneously, according to Elias.

DeRozan, Harden and Curry each have at least 20,000 points, while Holiday boasts over 15,000. The quartet has a combined 30 NBA All-Star appearances, including 11 each for Harden and Curry heading into the 2025-26 season.

Year:

2010

Players:

Paul George (No. 10)

Paul George shakes hands with NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected during the 2010 NBA draft. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

In a draft that was headlined by big names that include John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, George has held on the longest. Gordon Hayward's retirement in the 2024 offseason ensured George's status as the last man standing from the 2010 class. Wall, the No. 1 pick in 2010, officially retired in the 2025 offseason after not playing since January 2023.

George has surpassed 30,000 minutes and is nearing 20,000 points, both the highest of any prospect drafted that year. A nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player, the 76ers forward is still a key member of the NBA ecosystem.