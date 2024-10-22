Jonnie West reflects on his father Jerry West's legacy as Jerry is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for a record third time in honor of his front office work. (2:17)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- When the LA Clippers open their new Intuit Dome on Wednesday, they will honor and celebrate Jerry West's legendary life and connection to the franchise with a "JW" court decal and a memorial seat where he sat during Clippers games behind the basket near the team's home bench, sources told ESPN.

The memorial seat -- which will have West's signature accompanied by "The Logo" -- and decal will be at Intuit Dome throughout the 2024-25 season. The Clippers have also prepared a celebration of life video for West when they play their first regular-season game at the Intuit Dome against the Phoenix Suns (10 p.m. ET on ESPN).

The memorial seat will feature Jerry West's signature and the NBA logo. LA Clippers

West served as a Clippers executive board member and highly respected consultant from 2017 until his death on June 12. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was very close to West, who was 86.

"Jerry was a lifelong learner and teacher who inspired all of us with his intellect, enthusiasm and love for the game," Ballmer said in a statement. "He gave his whole heart to the NBA. We think about him and we miss him every day."

Under West's Hall of Fame eye, the Clippers did not have a losing season during his tenure with the team, reaching their first Western Conference finals in franchise history in 2021. He loved the NBA draft and discovering talent. Shortly after his death, the Clippers left a chair open with his favorite snacks in the team's war room during the draft in late June.

Earlier this month, West was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for a third time, this time as a contributor for his time in the front offices of the Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

One of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History chosen in 1996 to commemorate the league's 50th anniversary, West was inducted into the Hall of Fame previously as a player after making 14 consecutive All-Star appearances and winning the NBA championship in 1972 during his 14-year career.

West also was inducted as a member of the 1960 U.S. team that won the Olympic gold medal.