          Sources: Bucks declining MarJon Beauchamp's rookie option

          • Shams Charania, ESPNOct 31, 2024, 06:05 PM

          The Milwaukee Bucks are declining forward MarJon Beauchamp's fourth-year rookie option worth $4.8 million in 2025-26, sources told ESPN.

          By declining his option, Beauchamp, the No. 24 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

          Beauchamp, 24, has not found a consistent role for the Bucks over the course of three seasons in Milwaukee. A 6-foot-7 wing with athleticism, Beauchamp has averaged 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over 104 NBA games.

          Beauchamp played for the NBA G League Ignite ahead of entering the 2022 draft.