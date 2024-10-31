Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks are declining forward MarJon Beauchamp's fourth-year rookie option worth $4.8 million in 2025-26, sources told ESPN.

By declining his option, Beauchamp, the No. 24 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Beauchamp, 24, has not found a consistent role for the Bucks over the course of three seasons in Milwaukee. A 6-foot-7 wing with athleticism, Beauchamp has averaged 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over 104 NBA games.

Beauchamp played for the NBA G League Ignite ahead of entering the 2022 draft.