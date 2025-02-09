Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Jimmy Butler went into his Golden State Warriors debut without a practice or even the benefit of going through the morning shootaround before facing the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Butler wasn't allowed to participate in his squad's morning walk-through because not all the players in the five-team, nine-player trade that landed him with Golden State on Wednesday had completed their physicals until late Saturday afternoon. So, Butler had to make his Warriors grand opening knowing a total of three plays that coach Steve Kerr gave him, along with some new terminology.

Still, Butler looked like the player the Warriors went out and traded for before immediately providing him with a new two-year, $111 million deal. He made 7 of 12 shots, got to the foul line 13 times and scored 25 points to help the Warriors overcome a 24-point deficit and rout the Bulls 132-111 at the United Center.

His 25 points were Butler's most in a debut for a new team as well as the most in a first game by a Warrior since Kevin Durant in 2016.

But it was the aura Butler brought to the Warriors that might have stood out the most, according to Kerr.

"I'm most impressed with his passing," Kerr said. "His passing changes everything. ... The skill, the strength, the ability to get to the free throw line.

"And in the end, it goes beyond that. Just his presence out there. He's a lion. He's a force."

Even four-time NBA champions Stephen Curry and Draymond Green could feel Butler's impact. For just over two quarters, Golden State (26-26) looked like it was going to sleepwalk its way to a third straight loss. The Bulls (22-31) raced out to an 83-59 lead with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Then Butler got to the foul line for two of his 11 made free throws. Shortly thereafter, Curry exploded, scoring 22 points in the final 7:54 of the quarter. By the time Curry buried his fifth 3-pointer of the quarter, the Warriors led 97-93 on the strength of a 38-10 blitz.

"At no point was it ever like, ah, body language dropping," Green said. "That's kind of what you've seen this year. We get down, it's kind of like snakebitten mentality. And it was total opposite [tonight], which is why we came back. No problem."

Green said a major reason for that was Butler's presence on their side. Having the six-time All-Star gave the Warriors a different type of confidence that had been missing all season. Green was asked if he, Curry and Kerr felt a little more of the championship swagger on Saturday night because of their new teammate.

"One-million-percent," Green said. "I wouldn't necessarily say we have championship swagger. We have championship pedigree. The championship swagger is what we're trying to find again."

And that is why the Warriors took on Butler, who had a tumultuous split with the Miami Heat after six seasons and two NBA Finals appearances.

For Butler, this seems like one of the best spots to jump-start his 14th season. The Warriors need all his strengths, including his ability to get to the foul line, create his own shot inside, drive, kick and defend. All the things he does best are pretty much the "opposite" of what Curry does best, as the Warriors' franchise player noted.

While Curry made 8 of 16 3-pointers, Butler took one attempt from beyond the arc. And while Curry went to the foul line eight times, Butler made 11-of-13 from the stripe and probably could have gone to the line more had he played longer than 29 minutes in his first game since Jan. 21.

Due to multiple suspensions by the Heat, Butler played in just his sixth game since Dec. 20.

"Tired. Extremely tired," Butler said afterward. "Like somebody that had a month off. Not that I wanted a month off, but I got going a little bit. I got to do a ton more of conditioning, but I'll get it back. It's only a matter of time."

After Curry's third-quarter barrage, Butler and Green fueled the Warriors at the start of the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 17 by the time Curry checked back in with just over seven minutes remaining.

Butler made 3 of 4 shots, including a two-handed dunk, and went 4-for-4 from the foul line for 10 points in four fourth-quarter minutes to seal the game.

Kerr said he is counting on Butler to help the Warriors close out games, something they've struggled to do for much of the campaign.

"Everybody on the roster, everybody on the coaching staff [was] continually telling me to be who I am, be myself," Butler said. "And it'll work out just fine."

"I was trying to do what I thought was right," he added, "and then it was like, 'Oh well, everybody's telling me to be me, so go do it.'"

The only thing that looked different about Butler outside of his conditioning was his jersey.

Besides wearing a Warriors uniform, he is donning No. 10 for Brazilian soccer star Neymar.

And the name on the back of his jersey reads "Butler III," an ode to his late father. Butler said his father died exactly one year ago.

He said that -- along with Saturday's game being staged in Chicago, where he played his first six seasons with the Bulls and developed into a star -- made it a fitting start to his Warriors career.

"This is where I began my career," Butler said. "My father passed a year ago today. Today's [also] the birthday of one of my very, very, very good friends.

"Life comes full circle, and it works in the craziest ways."