With Jose Alvarado set to miss time because of a hamstring injury, check out his top plays for the Pelicans this season. (1:48)

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered another injury blow to their season, losing guard Jose Alvarado for six weeks due to a hamstring strain, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Alvarado suffered the injury in Monday's home loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Pelicans' fifth straight loss and dropping them to 3-8.

In a season ravaged by injuries, Pelicans are now without six key rotation players: Alvarado, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and Jordan Hawkins.

Alvarado has had standout performances recently, posting 20-plus points and five assists in back-to-back games last week. He has averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals and shot 41.9% from 3-point range this month.

For the season, Alvarado is averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. He signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension before the season.