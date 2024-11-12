        <
          Sources: Pelicans lose Jose Alvarado (hamstring) for 6 weeks

          • Shams Charania, ESPNNov 12, 2024, 05:12 PM

          The New Orleans Pelicans suffered another injury blow to their season, losing guard Jose Alvarado for six weeks due to a hamstring strain, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

          Alvarado suffered the injury in Monday's home loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Pelicans' fifth straight loss and dropping them to 3-8.

          In a season ravaged by injuries, Pelicans are now without six key rotation players: Alvarado, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and Jordan Hawkins.

          Alvarado has had standout performances recently, posting 20-plus points and five assists in back-to-back games last week. He has averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals and shot 41.9% from 3-point range this month.

          For the season, Alvarado is averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. He signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension before the season.