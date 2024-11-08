        <
          Pelicans' Jordan Hawkins to miss 1-2 weeks with back strain

          • Field Level Media
          Nov 8, 2024, 06:06 PM

          New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins will be sidelined one to two weeks with a low back strain, the team said Friday.

          The second-year player is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in eight games (three starts) this season.

          Hawkins, 22, did not take the court for Monday's 118-100 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and played a season-low 18:30 in Wednesday's 131-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

          He averaged 7.8 points in 67 games last season as a rookie after being selected with the 14th pick in the 2023 NBA draft out of UConn.