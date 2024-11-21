Paul George leaves the game vs. Memphis in the third quarter with an injury after a rough, 2-point outing. (0:26)

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has a bone bruise in his left knee, and the team said Thursday he will miss at least two games.

According to the 76ers, an MRI showed no structural damage in George's knee. He will miss a pair of home games -- Friday versus the Brooklyn Nets and Sunday against his former team, the LA Clippers -- and then will be reevaluated Monday.

George hurt the knee early in the second half of Wednesday night's 117-111 road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and did not return. It was the same knee that George hyperextended in the preseason, forcing him to miss the first five games of the regular season.

The injury marked the latest setback for the Sixers, who had stars George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey together in the starting lineup for the first time in Memphis. Maxey was back in action after a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

George had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting with four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes. Maxey also struggled from the floor, shooting 3-of-13 for eight points.

"Listen, it's certainly not easy," Sixers coach Nick Nurse said after the Grizzlies game. "Tyrese just getting back and didn't really have a feel tonight, and Paul going out. Certainly not easy ... but we didn't put enough together again for 48."