MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Ja Morant made an immediate impact with the Memphis Grizzlies in his return to the lineup after missing eight games -- and almost three weeks -- with hip and pelvic muscle injuries.

Morant, playing for the first time since he was injured on Nov. 6, scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, added 11 assists and helped the Grizzlies to a 123-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

"It felt good. Felt like I played good. Looked good," Morant said with a smile.

The two-time All-Star guard had been listed as questionable. The Grizzlies announced about 45 minutes before the game that he would play against the Trail Blazers.

Morant, the second pick in the 2019 draft, is averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists and five rebounds in nine game this season.

Morant's influence on the game was a testament to his return to form despite the absence.

"Just attacking my return process," Morant said of being ready. "The ramp up. Making sure I'm in rhythm when I'm out there."

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins welcomed Morant's immediate impact.

"He works his tail off," Jenkins said. "This past week was the best work I've seen from him in a return-to-play process."

While Morant had a dunk in his return, it was two passes that led to assists that brought the Memphis crowd to its feet. One was an alley-oop to Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished with 21 points and four blocks. The other was a behind-the-back pass to Brandon Clarke that led to an easy inside basket.

Morant said the pass to Jackson was the better assist. He said the one to Clarke was almost routine from their years of playing together.

"I just know from playing with Ja to be ready always," Clarke said. "It's just about having your hands ready."

Asked how much difference it makes with Morant on the floor, Clarke replied: "Oh, it's huge. It's everything. He just knows how to find you and get our offense running. He makes it fun to play every night."

Morant's return added depth to the Grizzlies lineup. Six players finished in double figures, and eleven played significant minutes before mop-up time in the fourth quarter. It also marked one of the few times this season that the Grizzlies' three main players -- Morant, Jackson and Desmond Bane -- played in the same game.

"When we've got the big three, it's different," reserve forward Santi Aldama said. "It's also easier to play that way. We're talking about Ja. Just having him back, just the energy, the gravity, it's completely different. Hopefully we start building the chemistry with them."