Wells Fargo Center fills with a chorus of boos as the 76ers fall behind by 31 to the Clippers late in the third quarter. (0:33)

The Philadelphia 76ers said Tuesday that Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kyle Lowry will all remain out for the game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and that Caleb Martin is questionable with lower back soreness.

Embiid and George have now missed three games in a row. Embiid was ruled out shortly before the win Friday over the Brooklyn Nets with left knee injury management, and George hyperextended his left knee for the second time in a little over a month last Wednesday in a loss in Memphis Grizzlies.

Shortly after halftime Friday, Embiid was ruled out for Sunday as well, with the team saying his status would be updated early this week. After Philadelphia didn't practice Monday, the 76ers said Tuesday that Embiid, Lowry (hip) and Martin all didn't practice, and that George was a partial participant.

Martin suffered a hard fall in the game Friday and then left the loss to the LA Clippers on Sunday early after it continued to bother him.

The 76ers entered the season expecting to be a contender in the Eastern Conference after signing George away from the Clippers, but they will enter the game Wednesday 3-13 -- with the Washington Wizards (2-13 entering play Tuesday) being the only team in the league with a worse record. Philadelphia's star trio of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey has played only a combined six minutes together so far this season.