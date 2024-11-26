Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is targeting his return to action Wednesday against the Magic in Orlando, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Ball has been out since spraining his wrist in an Oct. 28 game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He was hurt while bracing for a fall after a steal attempt.

Ball, 27, went through an extensive workout in front of Bulls coaches on Saturday, and had another session Tuesday morning, sources said.

The veteran guard has appeared in three games this season, his first NBA action since January 2022 after undergoing multiple surgeries on his left knee. Ball is averaging 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 15.7 minutes this season.