Free agent forward Jae Crowder is close to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

At 8-10 and dealing with injuries, the Kings are finalizing a deal with the 13-year NBA veteran, who has made two NBA Finals appearances. Crowder worked out for the Kings in the offseason as well, sources said.

Crowder is expected to be available as soon as Wednesday's road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Crowder averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 23.1 minutes over 50 games for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. In 803 games in the NBA, Crowder has averaged 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while playing for Dallas, Boston, Cleveland, Utah, Memphis, Miami, Phoenix and Milwaukee.

He was part of Finals berths with the Heat in 2020 and the Suns in 2021.

Also Tuesday, the Kings said forward Trey Lyles has a Grade 1 right calf strain and will be out at least three to four weeks, and DeMar DeRozan has lower back muscle inflammation and is out Wednesday against the Timberwolves.