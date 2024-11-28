Trae Young comes one assist shy of the franchise record as the Hawks hand the Cavs their second loss of the season. (1:31)

CLEVELAND -- The NBA's leader in assists handed Cleveland a rare loss.

Trae Young had a career-high 22 assists -- the most in the NBA this season -- and scored 20 points as the Atlanta Hawks dealt Cleveland just its second loss this season, beating the Cavaliers 135-124 on Thursday night.

The Cavs, who built an early 19-point lead, fell to 17-2 and lost for the first time in 11 home games.

One of the game's deepest shooters, Young also made a 39-foot 3-pointer in the final two minutes as the Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak and got their second major road win after knocking off the champion Celtics in Boston on Nov. 12.

Dishing It Out Trae Young's 22 assists vs. the Cavaliers on Wednesday night were the second most for a single game in Hawks history. Year Player Ast. Opp. 1993 Mookie Blaylock 23 Jazz 2024 Trae Young 22 Cavs 1983 Doc Rivers 21 76ers 2023 Trae Young 20 76ers

Young's assist total was one better than the 21 recorded by New Orleans guard Elfrid Payton earlier this week against Indiana. It was also just one shy of the Hawks' record held by Mookie Blaylock, who got 23 assists on March 6, 1993, against Utah.

"He threw himself into the game," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said of Young, who came into the game averaging 11.9 assists. "The biggest thing is he just moved the ball, and he forced guys to run. He gave guys opportunities in the open court, and he trusted his teammates."

Young picked up eight assists in the fourth quarter as the Hawks outplayed the Cavs down the stretch.

He fed teammate De'Andre Hunter for two baskets, Dyson Daniels for another and made two free throws to put the Hawks up 126-118. Moments later, Young lost the handle and Ty Jerome's 3-pointer pulled the Cavs within 126-122.

Young nearly gave it away again, but after corralling the loose ball, he drilled his 3-pointer just inside the half-court logo to put Atlanta ahead by seven.

"I couldn't let my team down twice in a row, so I had to make the play," Young said. "I think when I got the ball back I still had 10 seconds left, so I had a little time to make a play and that's what happened."

The bucket silenced Cleveland's rocking crowd.

And if the fans needed any reminder, Young reminded them to be quiet by pressing his index finger to his mouth.

Atlanta star Trae Young silenced the Cavaliers and their fans with 20 points and a career-high 22 assists -- the most in the NBA this season -- as the visiting Hawks rolled to a 135-124 victory Wednesday. Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Hawks have grown accustomed to Young coming through in the clutch. The three-time All-Star has a knack for big moments, and while his ability to launch 3-pointers is often the focus, his passing game is often overlooked.

"For the smallest guy on the floor, he sees it really well," said Hunter, who finished with 26 points. "He makes on-time passes, usually where guys can shoot it, and we made a lot of shots tonight."

Snyder said Young's leadership late in the game was as vital as anything.

"I really liked the way we and he reacted to being down," Snyder said. "Just keeping his poise, that's always been a point of emphasis with Trae."

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 22 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, which was trying for its first start of 18-1 or better.

Mitchell had his 58th game with at least 30 points for the Cavaliers, tying World B. Free for second in franchise history behind only LeBron James (324), according to ESPN Research.

Atlanta, which won its third game this season that it trailed by double digits, made a season-high 20 3-pointers. It was the Hawks' largest road comeback win since Nov. 2, 2022, vs. the Knicks (trailed by 23).

Young set franchise marks with his second 20-20 game as well as becoming the first player in team history to have more than 20 assists in a game multiple times, according to ESPN Research.

Following the game, Young came into the media room cradling a basketball as if he were protecting it on a drive.

As he wrapped up his availability, Young was asked if he knew he had just set a career best in assists.

"I didn't until just now. Thank you," he said.

The teams meet again Friday in an NBA Cup game in Atlanta. The Hawks (2-1) are tied for first in Group C while the Cavs (1-1) have two games left in pool play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.