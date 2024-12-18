Stephen A. Smith expresses complete confidence in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard but has concerns about the rest of the Bucks' roster. (0:55)

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has agreed to a lifetime contract extension with Adidas, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

As Lillard's deal with Adidas expired during last offseason, his representative, Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports Management, has been negotiating a new deal with company officials.

Lillard starred alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo to help lead the Bucks to the NBA Cup championship on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Lillard is averaging 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game this season.

Lillard joins LeBron James and Kevin Durant (Nike) and Stephen Curry (Under Armour/Curry Brand) as active NBA players with lifetime shoe endorsement contracts. Goodwin also negotiated the initial Nike deals for James and Durant.

The 34-year-old now will exceed $600 million in career salaries from his on-court and shoe contracts.

A member of the NBA's Top 75 greatest list and an eight-time All-Star, Lillard has been a member of Adidas from the moment he entered the league in 2012. Lillard, who played his first 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, has cemented himself as a staple in the Portland community, and through Adidas has many initiatives in his second home.

Adidas announced this year that it named the gymnasium court at the company's headquarters after Lillard.