LeBron James is listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers' game Friday against the Atlanta Hawks because of soreness in his left foot, and Austin Reaves will miss a fourth straight game because of a left pelvic contusion, the team announced Thursday.

James has played in all 22 games for L.A. so far in his 22nd season, averaging 22.3 points, 9.0 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 4.1 turnovers.

He broke out of a shooting slump Wednesday against the Miami Heat by going 12-for-18 from the field, but the Lakers were still dominated 134-93.

L.A. has gone 1-2 on its current four-game road trip that concludes in Atlanta, getting outscored in those two losses to Miami and the Minnesota Timberwolves by 70 points -- the worst point differential over any two-game stretch in franchise history.

James said it was his goal to play in all 82 games this season, something Lakers coach JJ Redick said the team could revisit following the loss to the Wolves.

"I don't know that's in the best interest of him and us if he does that, but if he's feeling well and feeling good, then he should play," Redick said.

Atlanta has won five games straight to move up to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings.