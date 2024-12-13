Michael Jordan produced some breathtaking memories throughout his illustrious NBA career, so we've picked out 23 of his highlight moments. (3:29)

Michael Jordan's iconic 32,683 square-foot mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, sold this week for $9.5 million.

The sale was completed nearly 11 years to the day it hit the market -- Dec. 17, 2013 -- for an original asking price of $29 million. The closing deal marks a 67% price cut.

The house entered escrow in September, but the price remained unavailable to the public until recently. According to Compass, the listing closed Tuesday. It had last been listed in May 2015 for $14.8 million before being removed in February 2021.

Built in 1995, the two-story home includes nine bedrooms and 19 baths (15 full), according to Zillow. It features a regulation-sized basketball court along with a putting green, tennis court, cigar room and circular infinity pool. A gate with a giant "23" -- Jordan's jersey number with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards -- welcomes visitors to the property. There's also a library and a 14-car garage.