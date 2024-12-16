Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- LaMelo Ball returned to action Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, meaning the Charlotte Hornets had all five starters on the court at the same time for the first time this season.

Ball sat out the previous seven games because of a strained calf.

The Hornets entered training camp with plans to start Ball alongside Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Josh Green and Mark Williams. But Williams began the season injured, and Miller and Bridges also sat out some time because of injuries. Then Ball got hurt, and the Hornets went 1-6 without him.

Ball had been playing at an All-Star level before the injury, averaging 31.1 points, 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

The Hornets (7-18) will need all hands on deck if they hope to get back in the playoff hunt. They entered Monday in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

Ball said Monday morning he has been working on his shot and studying different coverages he has faced when he was in the lineup and trying to learn how to attack them.

"It's always great getting guys back," Ball said. "I'm excited to play for real."

When asked of his expectations of having the group back together, Ball said, "It's been a minute, so we'll see."

Ball should benefit from having Williams back on the court, given that it will create more pick-and-roll opportunities.

"He's 7-foot-2 and he can move, all of that type of stuff," Ball said. "So that is great having Mark back."

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was out because of a right sinus fracture and will be evaluated in a week. The 76ers also were without standout rookie Jared McCain, who has a torn meniscus that required surgery.