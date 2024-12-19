Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Thursday's home game against the LA Clippers because of a left heel contusion.

The injury prevented Doncic from practicing the previous two days.

Mavericks co-star Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable because of right shoulder soreness but returned to practice Wednesday.

The Mavericks (17-9) have managed to go 5-1 in games Doncic has sat out this season.

Doncic is coming off his best performance of the season, a 45-point, 11-rebound, 13-assist triple-double in Sunday's road win over the Golden State Warriors.

He is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.