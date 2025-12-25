Open Extended Reactions

The NBA on Christmas Day is one of the league's oldest traditions with the game's biggest stars often clashing on the holiday.

The annual event has boasted some of the league's most memorable moments. New York Knicks guard Bernard King scored 60 points in 1984, the highest point total on the holiday. Wilt Chamberlain had 59 points and 36 rebounds in 1961, still the Christmas record for rebounds in a game.

The Christmas Day matchups are among the most anticipated on each year's schedule release day. This year marks the 18th year in a row with five games being played. Through the years, those iterations have included meetings that bolster the slate's lore.

Here's a look back at NBA Christmas Day matchups since 2000 that lived up to the hype.

Game result: 104-102 overtime Heat win

The messy breakup of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant preceded this star-studded matchup. It was the second of two games that day, ensuring all eyes were on the then-Staples Center nearly 20 years ago to the day. And fans were rewarded.

Shaq and Kobe had an awkward exchange at midcourt right before tipoff, setting the tone for a wild game. There were 12 lead changes with the score tied 12 times. Bryant erupted for 42 points and six assists, while O'Neal had 24 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Dwyane Wade -- who had 29 points and 10 assists -- missed two shots at the end of regulation to win the game. But Miami pulled away in overtime for its 11th straight victory.

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 2008

Game result: 92-83 Lakers win

One of the league's most storied rivalries resumed on Christmas 2008.

Tensions were high as the two sides met for the first time since Boston eliminated Los Angeles in six games during the previous Finals. The Celtics also entered the game on a 19-game winning streak.

The clash resulted in a back-and-forth battle with three of the game's nine ties in the fourth quarter alone. The Lakers eventually pulled away behind 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists from Bryant. Los Angeles forward Pau Gasol added 20 points, including nine in the fourth.

The win gave Lakers head coach Phil Jackson his 1,000th win, making him the fastest head coach to do so and the sixth at the time to hit that mark.

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 2010

Game result: 96-80 Heat win

Following "The Decision," LeBron James and the Heat traveled to Los Angeles to face the back-to-back NBA champions on Christmas. It marked James' first holiday game with the Heat.

Miami got out to a strong start and slowly began pulling away. Though the end result didn't quite live up to the hype, James put together a memorable performance.

He finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 steals on 8-of-14 shooting. James became the first player in 40 years -- the fourth player ever, at the time -- to record a triple-double on Christmas Day.