NBA Christmas Games: History, traditions and schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Opening presents while spending time with loved ones has been part of many families' traditions on Christmas Day for generations. So has watching basketball.

While families around the world eagerly unwrap gifts, sounds and images emanate from televisions and fill living rooms. Knowing this, the NBA strategically decided early on to schedule games on Christmas Day that showcase the league's top teams and best players in an effort to captivate television audiences.

Today, the NBA on Christmas Day reaches spectators in more than 200 countries and territories with broadcasts in more than 50 different languages.

Here are more facts about the NBA's Christmas Day tradition:

What is the NBA's 2024 Christmas Day schedule?

*All times Eastern

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks - Noon on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

"Dunk the Halls" animated alt-cast with Disney characters - Noon on ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - 2:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics - 5 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns - 10:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

When did the NBA on Christmas Day tradition begin?

The NBA began playing games on Christmas Day in 1947, one year after the league's inception. The New York Knicks defeated the Providence Steamrollers 89-75 at Madison Square Garden in the league's first Christmas Day game. Since then, the NBA has played games on Christmas Day every year except in 1998, when a lockout canceled half of the 1998-99 season.

Which team has played the most games on Christmas Day?

The Knicks have played the most Christmas Day games with 56.

Which team has the most wins on Christmas Day?

The Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are tied for the most wins on Christmas Day with 24 apiece.

Which team has the highest win percentage on Christmas Day?

The Miami Heat have the highest win percentage among active teams on Christmas Day at .857 (12-2 record), which includes their current nine-game winning streak. The Heat are unbeaten on Christmas Day under current head coach Erik Spoelstra (9-0).

Which team has the longest winning streak on Christmas Day?

The Portland Trail Blazers won an NBA-record 13 straight Christmas Day games from 1972 to 2007.

Which coach has the most wins on Christmas Day?

Phil Jackson and Jack Ramsay share the record for most victories as a head coach on Christmas Day with 11 apiece.

Which player has the most wins on Christmas Day?

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are tied for the most Christmas Day victories with 10 apiece.

Which player has played the most Christmas Day games?

LeBron James is the career leader in Christmas Day games played with 18.

Which player has scored the most points on Christmas Day?

LeBron James is the Christmas Day career leader in points with 476.

Which player has scored the most points in a single Christmas Day game?

Bernard King scored a Christmas Day-record 60 points for the Knicks in a 120-114 loss to the New Jersey Nets at Madison Square Garden in 1984.

Only four players have scored at least 50 points on Christmas Day:

1984: Bernard King, 60 vs. Nets

1961: Wilt Chamberlain, 59 at Knicks

2023: Luka Doncic, 50 at Suns

1966: Rick Barry, 50 at Royals

Which player has the highest scoring average on Christmas Day?

Tracy McGrady has the highest career scoring average on Christmas Day at 43.3 points per game. McGrady scored at least 40 points in each of his three Christmas Day games.

Which player has the most rebounds on Christmas Day?

Bill Russell is the Christmas Day career leader in rebounds with 176.

Which player has the most rebounds in a single Christmas Day game?

Wilt Chamberlain had a Christmas Day-record 36 rebounds for the Philadelphia Warriors in a 136-135 double-overtime loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in 1961. The record for the most rebounds in a regulation game on Christmas Day is shared by Chamberlain (1959) and Bill Russell (1965) with 34 apiece.

Which player has the most assists on Christmas Day?

Oscar Robertson is the Christmas Day career leader in assists with 145.

Which player has the most assists in a single Christmas Day game?

Guy Rodgers had a Christmas Day-record 18 assists for the Chicago Bulls in a 133-132 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in 1966. Nate "Tiny" Archibald tied Rodgers' mark of 18 assists for the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in a 104-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1972.

Which player has the most blocks on Christmas Day?

Shaquille O'Neal is the Christmas Day career leader in blocked shots with 25.

Which player has the most blocks in a single Christmas Day game?

DeAndre Jordan had a Christmas Day-record eight blocked shots for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 105-86 win at the Golden State Warriors in 2011.

Which player has the most steals on Christmas Day?

Russell Westbrook is the Christmas Day career leader in steals with 29.

Which player has the most steals in a single Christmas Day game?

Kyrie Irving had a Christmas Day-record seven steals for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 109-108 win against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Which player has made the most 3-pointers on Christmas Day?

James Harden is the Christmas Day career leader in made 3-pointers with 31.

Which player has made the most 3-pointers in a single Christmas Day game?

Grayson Allen (2023), Luka Doncic (2023) and Patty Mills (2021) each made a Christmas Day-record eight 3-pointers in their respective holiday games. Allen and Doncic had their shooting performances against each other. Doncic's Dallas Mavericks defeated Allen and the Phoenix Suns 128-114.

Perfect from the foul line

Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points on 4-for-12 shooting but went 18-18 on free throws for the Denver Nuggets in a 120-114 victory against the Warriors on Christmas Day in 2023. That is the most free throws without a miss in a game on Christmas Day in NBA history.

Christmas Day triple-doubles

Nine players have recorded a triple-double on Christmas Day:

Nikola Jokic (2022)

Russell Westbrook (twice)

James Harden (2021)

Kemba Walker (2021)

Draymond Green (2017)

LeBron James (2010)

Billy Cunningham (1970)

John Havlicek (1967)

Oscar Robertson (four times)

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page, which features breaking news, in-depth player profiles, scores, stats, schedules and more.