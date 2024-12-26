        <
          Lakers-Warriors Christmas classic excites social media

          Austin Reaves sinks winner as Lakers top Warriors in Christmas classic (0:39)

          Austin Reaves' layup proves to be the winning shot for the Lakers as Steph Curry's full-court heave is off the mark. (0:39)

          • ESPN staffDec 26, 2024, 04:34 AM

          The Los Angeles Lakers will surely have a Merry Christmas.

          They defeated the Golden State Warriors 115-113 on Wednesday behind a winning layup from Austin Reaves, capping a memorable holiday game.

          Los Angeles held a nine-point lead with 1:30 left in regulation. But Golden State rallied back, tying the score with 7 seconds left after a 3-pointer from Stephen Curry -- the second of back-to-back treys in the final minute. Reaves answered back on the ensuing possession. Curry's heave with one second remaining hit the backboard, clinching a wild Lakers victory.

          Los Angeles' two-point win is the narrowest Christmas Day game margin for any team since 2016 when the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Curry and Warriors by one point, per ESPN Research.

          Here's how the sports world reacted to the Lakers win.