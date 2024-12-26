The Los Angeles Lakers will surely have a Merry Christmas.

They defeated the Golden State Warriors 115-113 on Wednesday behind a winning layup from Austin Reaves, capping a memorable holiday game.

Los Angeles held a nine-point lead with 1:30 left in regulation. But Golden State rallied back, tying the score with 7 seconds left after a 3-pointer from Stephen Curry -- the second of back-to-back treys in the final minute. Reaves answered back on the ensuing possession. Curry's heave with one second remaining hit the backboard, clinching a wild Lakers victory.

Los Angeles' two-point win is the narrowest Christmas Day game margin for any team since 2016 when the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Curry and Warriors by one point, per ESPN Research.

Here's how the sports world reacted to the Lakers win.

Laker Nation, what a game!! Austin Reaves with the last second layup to win the game, finishing with a triple-double🔥 LeBron was superb tonight as well with 31 point and 10 assist performance and so was Golden State's superstar Steph Curry, finishing with 38 points!



NBA on... — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 26, 2024

AR-15!!! — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) December 26, 2024

This game is crazy! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 26, 2024

That man Steph!! OMG! 🤯😤😤 — Kentavious C.P (@CaldwellPope) December 26, 2024