LOS ANGELES -- The reeling Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry on Friday and Gary Payton II for at least a week, the team said Thursday.

Curry, who continues to manage bilateral knee pain, will sit out the first game of a back-to-back set when the Warriors visit the LA Clippers. Draymond Green is questionable for the game because of a left lower back contusion.

Payton, one of Golden State's best defenders, underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed a mild left calf strain. He will be reevaluated in a week, the team said.

Coach Steve Kerr had said Curry, 36, could miss one of the team's next two games to manage his health after he scored 38 points in 36 minutes during a 115-113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas night. After their game against the Clippers, the Warriors host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Curry has been dealing with bilateral pain in his knees and has said that the medical staff initially discussed occasionally sitting out a game to keep the issue from worsening. The Warriors also have talked about keeping the minutes down for Curry and Green.

Payton first injured his left calf in a win at Minnesota on Nov. 21. He missed Monday's loss to Indiana Pacers but returned to play in the loss to the Lakers before he checked out for good with 9:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. He was seen limping off the floor before heading to the locker room.

The Warriors have lost 11 of their last 14 games since starting the season 12-3.

Kerr has tried a variety of lineups and rotations during the slump. He now will have to find a way to fill the void left by Curry's 22.5 points per game when the Warriors take on the Clippers.

Losing Payton for at least a week leaves Kerr without one of his best perimeter defenders and most athletic guards. He is averaging 4.6 points in 13.1 minutes per game.