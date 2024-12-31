Josh Okogie rips the ball away from Russell Westbrook and proceeds to dunk it home for the Suns. (0:18)

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie had a heartwarming moment on Friday when he met a baby named after him by two dedicated Suns fans.

Okogie posed with baby Josh pregame and cradled him with the couple standing nearby. Scott Kolmer, the baby's father, posted about the interaction on X. He also offered background regarding the toddler's name.

Kolmer revealed that when the couple took their pregnancy announcement photos earlier in the year at a Suns game, Okogie signed their onesie, "Please name him Josh." The couple had struggled to agree on a name. But once they read it, they realized they liked Josh.

It all came together on Friday with a pregame moment that included Okogie happily grabbing the Kolmers' baby.

Okogie is averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in a reserve role this season. He had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals with baby Josh in attendance.