Open Extended Reactions

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is set to miss four to eight weeks after fracturing his left hand during shootaround Friday, according to head coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka said Smith got hit on the hand during practice and the team later found out it was broken.

Smith, 21, is averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 block this season in nearly 31 minutes for the Rockets.

The Rockets will also be without forward Tari Eason, who has missed the past seven games with a leg injury, and Amen Thompson, who is serving a suspension for his involvement in a fight in Sunday's game against the Miami Heat, when they host the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Houston entered Friday as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.