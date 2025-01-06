Fred VanVleet steals the Lakers' inbounds pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the Rockets' win. (0:21)

Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Rockets held on to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-115 on Sunday, and made sure to troll the Lakers on their way out.

Houston led by as many as 22 points, but Los Angeles crawled back and had a chance to tie it with seven seconds left. Rockets guard Fred VanVleet then picked off Lakers guard Max Christie's inbounds pass, staving off a furious comeback to secure a win.

Los Angeles put up 40 points in the third quarter to get to within striking distance. But the Rockets stayed ahead to win consecutive games against the Lakers for the first time since the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN Research.

The win came with a postgame troll. The Rockets referenced Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar's "tv off" track from his recent album "GNX" in their social media caption. In the song, Lamar raps: "Hey, turn his TV off."

turned their tv off 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ih7c1PPddH — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 6, 2025

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 33 points, his sixth 30-point game this season, and Amen Thompson had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. LeBron James had 21 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists.

The teams will meet again March 31 in Los Angeles.