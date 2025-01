Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is out 2-4 weeks with a foot injury, the team said Monday.

Shannon injured his right foot during a game with NBA G League affiliate Iowa on Saturday.

An MRI exam revealed a Grade 2 mid-foot sprain, and he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The Wolves drafted Shannon with the No. 27 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. He has appeared in 10 games for Minnesota, averaging 1.5 points in 4.5 minutes.

Field Level Media contributed to this story.